Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $30,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,521,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,342,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,107,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.0 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

