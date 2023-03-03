Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 974,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,242,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,424,000 after buying an additional 365,299 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 29,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,875,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 3.8 %

Shopify stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.