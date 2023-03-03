Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.90% of Air Lease worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after acquiring an additional 169,304 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $19,055,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.7 %

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of AL stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.