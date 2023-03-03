Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $27.70 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

