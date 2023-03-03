Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $27.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

