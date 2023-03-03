Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of 3M worth $40,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

