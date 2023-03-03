Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.30% of Pool worth $37,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Pool by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 57,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,719,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.18.

Pool stock opened at $352.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

