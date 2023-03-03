Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $39,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.