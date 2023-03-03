Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,020 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.37 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.