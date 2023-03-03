Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,781 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $36,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.59 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

