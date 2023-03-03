Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,597 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $30,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,843 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

