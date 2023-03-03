Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,597 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $30,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.