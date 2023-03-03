Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

TMUS stock opened at $141.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.91 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

