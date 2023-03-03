Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,495 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

SYF stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

