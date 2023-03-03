Entravision Communications (EVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC stock remained flat at $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 169,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $46,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

