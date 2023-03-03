Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 54,710 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,710 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $521.12 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.