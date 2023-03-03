Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

