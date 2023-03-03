Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of Domino’s Pizza worth $26,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $305.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

