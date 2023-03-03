Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 13,318 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

A opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

