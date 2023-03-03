Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,515 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $146.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

