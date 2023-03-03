Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 69,255 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,255 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

Donaldson stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

