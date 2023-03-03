Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $24,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

