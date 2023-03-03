Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,577.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,328.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,044.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,583.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

