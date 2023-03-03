Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $204.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

