Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,274 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Generac worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

