Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,976 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.06 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.