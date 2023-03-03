Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,394,000 after buying an additional 109,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equitable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,437,000 after buying an additional 481,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.93 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

