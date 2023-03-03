Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of DSG opened at C$103.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$72.94 and a one year high of C$104.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.03 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

