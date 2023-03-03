Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:EBS opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

