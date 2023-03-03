ERC20 24-Hour Volume Reaches $146.08 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $146.08 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00040338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021921 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00220368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00938655 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $92.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.