Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $221.25

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 221.25 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.65). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.70), with a volume of 796,784 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Essentra Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £677.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.27.
Essentra Increases Dividend
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
