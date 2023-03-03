Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $221.25

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 221.25 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.65). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.70), with a volume of 796,784 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £677.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 29.80 ($0.36) dividend. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 13.61%. Essentra’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

