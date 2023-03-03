Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BABA traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $89.04. 9,978,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,812,498. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.