Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 6,089 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,396,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,798,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -266.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.