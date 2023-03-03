Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 223,101 Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 223,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants Price Performance

Shares of ATCX remained flat at $12.21 during trading hours on Friday. 45,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $477.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Technical Consultants Profile

Several brokerages have commented on ATCX. DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.