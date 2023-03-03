Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,593 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Codexis worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,927 shares of company stock worth $829,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Stock Performance

CDXS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. Codexis’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday.

Codexis Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Stories

