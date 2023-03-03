Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Global Industrial worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 82,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

GIC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 14,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,213. Global Industrial has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

