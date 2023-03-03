Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 20.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 20.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7,574.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,462 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 68.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 264,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,351 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.4 %

OI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.15. 179,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,447. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

