Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS Stock Performance

Shares of DZSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. 62,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

DZS Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DZSI. Northland Securities reduced their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

