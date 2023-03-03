Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $35.36. 229,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,411. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

