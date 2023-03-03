Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,954 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of 3D Systems worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,078 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,846 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 137,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,347 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,018 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Trading Up 4.4 %

DDD stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 462,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.71. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading

