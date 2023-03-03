Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 292 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.40. 538,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

