ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $564.21

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.21 ($6.81) and traded as high as GBX 583.72 ($7.04). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 583.25 ($7.04), with a volume of 1,356 shares changing hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 567.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 564.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.