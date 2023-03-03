ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires Shares of 464,777 Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 464,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Ivanhoe Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,364. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Further Reading

