ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of KRNT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $21.59. 47,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,540. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $89.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.