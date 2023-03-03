ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 321,586 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) by 234.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,586 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 2.60% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 285,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,420.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Sack acquired 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Cappell acquired 9,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,420.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

