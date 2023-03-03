ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,354 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.52% of LiveRamp worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,533,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LiveRamp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,074,000 after buying an additional 92,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 230,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 117,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.