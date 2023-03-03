ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.18. 212,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,153. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

