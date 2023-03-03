ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Radware worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 68.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,510,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 614,552 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 169,278 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

RDWR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

