ETF Managers Group LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,327 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.68% of MoneyGram International worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 117,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International Trading Down 0.2 %

About MoneyGram International

MGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 244,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.05. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.