ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 470,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 6.07% of ZeroFox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZFOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $31,960,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZFOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

ZeroFox Trading Down 1.1 %

ZeroFox Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 1,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.